Super League and RFL apologise after streaming issues on Our League

Super League and the RFL have apologised after supporters experienced troubles streaming games on the Our League app.

Fans were left angry and frustrated as technical issues meant season ticket holders issued codes unable to access the games between Leeds and Catalans, as well as Huddersfield and Hull KR.

A joint statement read: “The problems were a source of huge disappointment and frustration for us, as for those supporters affected.

“We have investigated the issues with our media platform partners, Stream AMG, and isolated it to an interference with another platform and not the Our League app – but the knock-on effects were experienced by all. We have made it clear that these issues are unacceptable.

“The development of the Our League platform over the last three years has led us to a position where we have been able to offer streaming of 35 Betfred Super League fixtures for season ticket holders since the resumption of the season in such unusual circumstances in August, thanks to the support of Super League’s broadcast partners Sky Sports.”