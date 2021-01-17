Super League clubs to vote on shortened season

Super League clubs will meet on Friday to discuss the possibility of reducing the number of fixtures that have been planned for the 2020 season.

It’s thought there are three different options; a 27, 25 and 23-game formats, which the clubs will all vote on.

There are a variety of views across the competition. Some clubs are keen to retain as many games as possible in the hope of attracting crowds that would bring in much-needed revenue, while at the other end of the spectrum, some clubs are keen to reduce the number of games to ease the demands on players, while shortening the season would also allow England more preparation time for the World Cup.

Crucially there will be just two weeks between the Super League Grand Final and England’s World Cup opener with Samoa at St James’ Park, leaving England coach Shaun Wane facing the prospect of very little contact time with his squad.

A shortened season could theoretically allow him to get into camp with the full squad earlier than would currently seem possible.

The prospect of whether to continue with staging a Magic Weekend will also be considered.

With the likelihood of fans being allowed in stadiums diminishing, some clubs are suggesting that the event could be scrapped for a second year running.

But some clubs are keen to keep it due to its popularity with Sky as well as the partnership with Dacia. The event could also be pushed back later than the date that is currently set aside on the last weekend in May.

The clubs are also expected to gain more information this Friday on a proposed broadcasting deal and on a proposed private equity deal.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.