Super League clubs’ training ground plans

Clubs across the Super League have taken varying measures in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Rugby League is in lockdown for the next two weekends, with all games suspended until an initial date of April 3rd.

However, clubs have taken different measures to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Three clubs, Catalans, Huddersfield and Toronto, have suspended training indefinitely as they consider their options moving forward.

Wakefield, meanwhile, have put the club on lockdown until Tuesday, March 23rd, with their stadium being completely shut and backroom staff working from home.

There are other clubs, however, who plan on continuing training, albeit with measures in place. Castleford, Hull FC, Hull KR and Warrington will all continue to train, but will do so in smaller groups in accordance with advice received from experts. The Black and Whites have shut down their training facility, with only club employees allowed to enter, while all promo events have been cancelled.

Wigan, meanwhile, have given tailored schedules to their players and have encouraged them to train along for now, though those who do go to their training facility will train in small groups where contact is kept to a minimum.

Leeds have decided to keep players away until next week but will then open their Kirkstall facility, though only first-team players will be allowed to enter.

That leaves Salford and St Helens, who have suspended training for the next few days and will re-assess as the pandemic develops.