Super League confirms fixtures for Rounds 3 to 5

Betfred Super League has revealed the fixture schedule for rounds 3, 4 and 5 of the 2021 season.

Round 3, which kicks off with a clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors, will see clubs returning to play at their home grounds, some for the first time in over twelve months.

Round 5 will include Leigh Centurions first competitive home game since March 2020 and their first Super League game at Leigh Sports Village since 2017, when they host reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens.

Sky Sports will broadcast six games over the three rounds announced today, seeing Super League return to its regular Thursday and Friday night slots.

All games, televised and non-televised, will continue to be streamed for season ticket holders via Our League whilst games remain behind closed doors.

The selection of 6pm kick-offs for non-Sky selected games on Thursdays and Friday, gives certain season ticket holders a great opportunity to watch back-to-back Betfred Super League games on Our League and Sky Sports.

Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to be able confirm the next three rounds of fixtures and thank our clubs and broadcaster partner, Sky Sports for working with us to achieve this.”

“Clubs returning to their home grounds marks a significant step on the road back to normality and the scheduled return of partial crowds in May.”

Fixtures in full

Round 3

Thursday 15 April

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (Emerald Headingley Stadium), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Friday 16 April

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions (The Mend-A-Hose Jungle), 18:00 (Our League)

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (Totally Wicked Stadium), 18:00 (Our League)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants (Hull College Craven Park), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 April

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (Stade Gilbert Brutus), 17:45 local time/ 16:45 UK (Our League)

Sunday 18 April

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (KCOM Stadium), 15:00 (Our League)

Round 4

Thursday 22 April

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (DW Stadium), 18:00 (Our League)

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (John Smiths Stadium), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Friday 23 April

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Centurions (AJ Bell Stadium), 18:00 (Our League)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (Hull College Craven Park), 18:00 (Our League)

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (KCOM Stadium), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 24 April

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (Stade Gilbert Brutus), 18:00 local time/ 17:00 UK (Our League)

Round 5

Thursday 29 April

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (DW Stadium), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Friday 30 April

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (Mobile Rocket Stadium), 18:00 (Our League)

Leigh Centurions v St Helens (Leigh Sports Village), 18:00 (Our League)

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (AJ Bell Stadium), 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 1 May

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers (Halliwell Jones Stadium), 13:00 (Our League)

Sunday 2 May

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (John Smiths Stadium), 15:00 (Our League)