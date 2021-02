Super League Fixtures Revealed

With one month to go until the start of the 2021 Betfred Super League season, Super League has confirmed full fixture schedule for the 2021 season.

Highlights in Round 1, which will take place behind closed doors at Emerald Headingley Stadium, see new Salford coach Richard Marshall face his old team, St Helens, in his first game as well as Leigh Centurions’ return to the top-flight where they face local rivals, Wigan Warriors.

Following the most recent update from the government on the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions, clubs are planning for the return of fans to stadiums, for the first time since March 2020, in time for Round 7 fixtures (20-23 May).

With the re-scheduled Dacia Magic Weekend being played at the business end of the season (Round 23, 4-5 September) it could all be to play for in Newcastle, with the final push for play-off spots, League Leaders Shield or last ditch pushes to avoid relegation.

The Betfred Super League Grand Final will return to its spiritual home, Old Trafford, on Saturday 9 October.

There will be 25 rounds of fixtures in total, with three rounds of midweek fixtures: Rounds 12 and 13 doubling up over the first weekend of July; Rounds 16 and 17 over the last weekend of July; and Rounds 21 and 22, which will double up over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Each team will play home and away fixtures against every other club in the competition, and they will also play a third fixture against three other clubs, including the Magic Weekend.

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be able to share the full 2021 Betfred Super League season schedule with fans.

“The first round is just a month away now and it promises to be a fantastic season with some great fixtures in store and most of all we look forward to welcoming fans back into stadiums.

“Our clubs have been busy recruiting in the off-season and I am sure I’m not alone in saying that I can’t wait to see our amazing athletes back in action alongside these fantastic new signings, including Greg Inglis, Josh Reynolds, Korbin Sims and of course, the return of John Bateman to Wigan Warriors.

“We will see four teams led out by new coaches in 2021 and I wish the best of luck to Brett Hodgson at Hull FC, Jon Duffy at Leigh Centurions, Richard Marshall at Salford Red Devils and Ian Watson at Huddersfield Giants, who will be hoping to emulate the recent success he achieved at Salford in reaching two finals in the last two seasons.

“I would like to thank the clubs, the RFL and Sky Sports for their input, understanding and patience, enabling us to produce a compelling fixture list.”

The Super League Fixtures in Full

Round 1: 26-28 March (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Round 2: 2-4 April (Totally Wicked Stadium)

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Round 3: 15-18 April

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Round 4: 22-25 April

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Centurions

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Round 5: 29 April – 2 May

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Centurions v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Round 6: 13-15 May

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Round 7: 20-23 May

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Centurions v Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Round 8: 27-30 May

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Centurions

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Hull FC

Round 9: 10-13 June

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Leigh Centurions v Catalans Dragons

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Round 10: 17-20 June

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Centurions v Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Round 11: 24-25 June

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

Round 12: 1-2 July

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Round 13: 4-5 July

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Round 14: 9-11 July

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Leigh Centurions

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Round 15: 22-25 July

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers

Round 16: 29-30 July

Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Centurions v Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Round 17: 1-2 August

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans Dragons

Hull FC v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Round 18: 6-8 August

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Round 19: 12-15 August

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors

Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Round 20 (Rivals Round): 19-22 August

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers

Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Round 21: 26-27 August

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

St Helens v Leigh Centurions

Round 22: 30th August

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Huddersfield Giants v Hull Kingston Rovers

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Centurions

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Round 23 (Dacia Magic Weekend): 4-5 September

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Round 24: 9-12 September

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Leigh Centurions v Wakefield Trinity

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Round 25: 16-19 September

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Centurions

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Betfred Super League Play-Offs

Eliminator 1: Thursday 23 September

3 v 6

Eliminator 2: Friday 24 September

4 v 5

Semi-Final 1: Thursday 30 September

1 v lowest ranked winner from Eliminators

Semi-Final 2: Friday 1 October

2 v Highest ranked winner from Eliminators

Betfred Super League Grand Final: Saturday 9 October

Highest ranked semi-final winner v Lowest ranked semi-final Winner

