Super League fixtures to appear in January

Super League fixtures are set to be revealed next month.

League Express understands the competition is preparing to reveal the fixture list during the week commencing January 11th.

The season will start on Thursday March 11th in what will be a condensed campaign that culminates with the Grand Final on October 9th.

Most clubs are due to return to pre-season training after the turn of the year in preparation for the new campaign.

A 27-round season will see clubs play each other twice, with the loop fixtures remaining as well as the return of Magic Weekend, which is due to take place at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on the last weekend in May.

Super League has already confirmed the six-team play-off format used in 2020 will remain, though news on any rule changes isn’t expected until the new year.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.