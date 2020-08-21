Super League giants linked with Wests Tigers halfback

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are reportedly chasing the signature of Wests Tigers halfback Josh Reynolds.

According to Australian journalist Brent Read the pair have shown interest in the 31-year-old, with Wigan particularly pushing for his services though several things, including a return to Australia for star halfback Bevan French, would first have to come to fruition.

League Express reported on Sunday that the Warriors were the front runners to sign Jai Field and speaking to Triple M, Read said a deal had been agreed but Field would have to play one more game to be able to come to the country.

“There’s a bit of movement in England at the moment and Josh Reynolds’ name is on the radar,” he said.

“There’s some interest from Leeds but Wigan is the interesting one. As I understand they’ve agreed to a deal with Jai Field, but he needs to play another game to take up that deal.

“The other moving piece there is Bevan French. There’s some speculation he wants to come back to Australia, return to the NRL.

“If Jai Field doesn’t come to fruition or Bevan French comes home then that may open up a spot for Josh Reynolds.”