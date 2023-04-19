Super League gives 100% support to IMG’s plans after initial misunderstanding

IMG’S plans have now been supported by 100% of Super League clubs.

When the vote emerged earlier, 10 Super League clubs voted for the marketing giants’ plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league with one abstention (Catalans Dragons do not get a vote).

One top-flight club abstained with the consensus being that Salford Red Devils needed more information to vote on the plans.

However, the club has now confirmed that it was a misunderstanding and that their intention was to always vote yes.

Simon Johnson, the Chair of the Rugby Football League and a Board member of Rugby League Commercial, said:

“This has been a highly significant day for the sport and I am proud of the vote of the Council today.

“Our clubs were unanimous in supporting the 12-year strategic partnership with IMG when it was proposed in 2022, and have now given strong support for the Club Grading recommendation which is crucial in allowing the sport to grow and fulfil its potential – on the domestic and international stage.

“We thank the team at IMG for the detailed and dedicated work that underpinned this recommendation. Our own teams at the RFL and RL Commercial will continue to work with IMG and other parts of the Endeavor organisation, notably Seven League and 160over90, to advance the other six recommendations included in Reimagining Rugby League.

“In terms of Club Grading, it is important to stress again that there will be no changes to the existing arrangements for promotion and relegation this season.

“In the closing stages of the season this autumn, illustrative gradings for all clubs will be published, providing all with a clear idea of where they stand, with 12 months until the gradings are updated to determine membership of the top tier competition in 2025. We will also continue to work with clubs to develop the Minimum Standards that will sit alongside the Grading Criteria and continue to consult with Council.

“It is also important to reinforce that this outcome, whilst being crucial to the future growth of the sport, is only the first step. Work is currently underway to further develop the domestic calendar for 2024, deliver certainty to the international calendar and continue the digital transformation within Rugby League that will continue to lay the foundations for a greater return from the sport’s assets in the future.”