Those Super League, Championship and League One clubs that abstained or voted against IMG vote

IMG’S plans have been confirmed by an 86% majority at the home of Huddersfield Giants, the John Smith’s Stadium.

There were, however, seven clubs that didn’t vote for the plans with three abstentions.

Ten of the 11 Betfred Super League clubs voted in favour, with one abstention. (The 12thclub, Catalans Dragons, were not entitled to vote).

Eight of the 13 Betfred Championship clubs voted in favour, with one abstention. (The 14thclub, Toulouse Olympique, were not entitled to vote)

Seven of the 11 Betfred League One clubs voted in favour, with one abstention.

It is understood that Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are NOT the club to have abstained in Super League, with a misunderstanding initially stating that Salford Red Devils had abstained. However, they are for the plans.

Hunslet, Dewsbury Rams and West Wales Raiders from League One voted against, with Whitehaven, Keighley Cougars, Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers doing the same in the Championship.