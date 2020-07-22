Super League launch fan cut-outs ahead of return

Supporters can get their own personal cardboard cut out at Super League games during lockdown.

The competition has launched the initiative off the back of the NRL’s successful implementation.

Hundreds of cut-outs have been purchased and shown live on TV throughout the NRL’s return to action, with football following suit.

Cut-outs will cost £25 and will be used while crowds are unable to enter stadiums.

Profits from every sale go directly to the club of your choice.

