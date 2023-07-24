Super League-linked forward Liam Knight makes immediate move away from South Sydney Rabbitohs

SUPER LEAGUE-linked forward Liam Knight has made an immediate move away from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Earlier in the year, League Express revealed that Knight was set to leave the Rabbitohs, with Super League clubs potentially circling the back-rower.

However, League Express also explained that the 28-year-old’s preference was to stay in the NRL – and now he has joined the Canterbury Bulldogs with immediate effect.

“Liam has an opportunity to play more consistent NRL-level football at another Club and we have agreed to release him so he can take up that opportunity,” Souths’ club head of football Mark Ellison said in a statement.

“We wish him the best of luck with his ongoing career, and he will always be a Rabbitoh.”

“We are delighted to have Liam on board,” General Manager of Football, Phil Gould said in a statement.

“He adds depth and experience to our forward stocks.”

Knight has made 76 appearances in the NRL to date, debuting for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2016 and enjoying a spell at Canberra Raiders before making his name with the Rabbitohs.