The transfer fee St Helens were given for Joey Lussick ahead of Parramatta Eels move

JOEY LUSSICK is expected to land in Australia tonight following his mid-season move from St Helens to the Parramatta Eels.

The Eels have been desperately scouring the market for a new number nine following the neck injury sustained by Englishman Josh Hodgson which will see the hooker retire.

Brendan Hands is highly thought of at the Eels, but the club has bolstered its number nine options with the signing of Lussick, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the transfer fee was $50,000.

That equates to just over £26,000 which, considering that Saints were able to lure Moses Mbye away from St George Illawarra Dragons in quick succession, seems a great deal for the Merseyside club.

Lussick could debut for Parramatta this weekend with Mbye reportedly told of his move at full-time of St George’s big win over wooden spoon challengers Wests Tigers.