Super League-linked forward Matt Lodge makes stunning immediate move

SUPER LEAGUE-linked forward Matt Lodge has made a stunning immediate move.

Lodge, who has been playing for Sydney Roosters’ feeder team the North Sydney Bears in recent weeks following a contract fallout, has signed with the Manly Sea Eagles with immediate effect.

The rampaging forward, who has been linked with a move to Super League and to the Warrington Wolves, has signed a train and trial contract with the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Lodge will play for Blacktown Workers this Sunday in the NSW Cup.