St Helens vs Catalans Dragons: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Paul Wellens welcome back key man

ST HELENS take on Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.
Saints go into this one on the back of a hard-fought 24-20 win over the Warrington Wolves last weekend, which took the Merseyside club up to third in the Super League table.
Catalans, meanwhile, suffered their first win in nine games at home to the Huddersfield Giants last time out, going down 22-14 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
Team news and injuries
St Helens could have Curtis Sironen back from injury with Dan Norman returning from his two-week loan at the Leigh Leopards. Lewis Baxter and Tee Ritson drop out of the team.
Steve McNamara’s side were without Mitchell Pearce and Sam Tomkins last weekend but the duo could return for this one. Arthur Mourgue is out.
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
3Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
30 George Delaney
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
6 Tyrone May
7 Mitchell Pearce
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
14 Alrix Da Costa
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
21 Matt Ikuvalu
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
26 Manu Ma’u
29 Sam Tomkins
31 Tanguy Zenon
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.