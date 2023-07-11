St Helens vs Catalans Dragons: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Paul Wellens welcome back key man

ST HELENS take on Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.

Saints go into this one on the back of a hard-fought 24-20 win over the Warrington Wolves last weekend, which took the Merseyside club up to third in the Super League table.

Catalans, meanwhile, suffered their first win in nine games at home to the Huddersfield Giants last time out, going down 22-14 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Team news and injuries

St Helens could have Curtis Sironen back from injury with Dan Norman returning from his two-week loan at the Leigh Leopards. Lewis Baxter and Tee Ritson drop out of the team.

Steve McNamara’s side were without Mitchell Pearce and Sam Tomkins last weekend but the duo could return for this one. Arthur Mourgue is out.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

3Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

30 George Delaney

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

6 Tyrone May

7 Mitchell Pearce

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

14 Alrix Da Costa

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

21 Matt Ikuvalu

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

26 Manu Ma’u

29 Sam Tomkins

31 Tanguy Zenon

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.