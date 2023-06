SUPER LEAGUE held its popular Magic Weekend at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park with three superb games taking place.

The first game saw Hull KR do battle with Salford Red Devils with Paul Rowley’s men running out 26-16 winners before Catalans Dragons put Wigan Warriors to the sword in a 46-22 drubbing.

Last but not least, Leeds Rhinos went up against the Castleford Tigers

A record of over 17,000 fans made it into the first game with 36,943 the final total for what was a successful first day.