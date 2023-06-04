Leigh Leopards down to 11 men following red and yellow cards in feisty Wakefield Trinity clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been knocked down to 11 men with Ben Reynolds being sent off and Tom Nisbet being sinbinned.

Leigh hit first when Lachlan Lam scythed through a huge hole in the Wakefield defence with the halfback having enough pace to round fullback Max Jowitt. Ben Reynolds, however, couldn’t convert as the Leopards led 4-0 after seven minutes.

It was 10-0 moments later when Robbie Mulhern took a neat Tom Amone pass to canter over from ten metres out after Josh Charnley had been held up. This time Reynolds converted.

Reynolds was in the thick of the action, and, following a big run from debutant David Fifita, a punch to the Wakefield forward’s face saw the Leigh halfback sent off.

And, Leigh were down to 11 men moments later when Nisbet was sinbinned for a hip-drop tackle.