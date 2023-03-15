Super League Predictions: Castleford to stun Leeds, St Helens too strong for Hull FC and more Wakefield misery

IT’S that time of the week again when predictions come in thick and fast for the round of Super League in front of us.

Thursday will see Castleford Tigers host Leeds Rhinos hoping for their first win of the season after four losses in a row before Huddersfield Giants host Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Alongside Huddersfield, St Helens will host Hull FC and Leigh Leopards will travel to Warrington Wolves to wrap up Friday night.

Saturday sees Catalans Dragons host Hull KR before Wakefield Trinity travel to Salford Red Devils hoping for their first win of the season. But, how will the results fall?

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

Winless Castleford haven’t really had the best of times as of late losing four games in a row, but this is a Castleford-Leeds derby and one which always brings the best out of the Tigers. Captain Paul McShane will likely return though George Griffin and Alex Sutcliffe are out with injury. Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Ash Handley for over a month, but Rohan Smith has more than an adequate replacement with Harry Newman. Kruise Leeming and Justin Sangare will also return for the Rhinos. Andy Last is in interim charge of Castleford but lost his first game in charge last week. That being said, he did exactly the same as Hull FC interim boss two years ago only to win his next two fixtures. The Jungle can be a fortress if the Castleford players want it to be.

Castleford by 2

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors

Wigan had a disappointing result last week, going down to Catalans at home whilst Huddersfield hammered Castleford without being 100%. The Warriors will likely have the same players out with head coach Matt Peet enjoying a clean bill of health and no suspensions. Meanwhile, the Giants will be without Theo Fages and Joe Greenwood after the pair succumbed to injury against the Tigers. Ian Watson’s men have two wins out of three to their name but without being convincing and could potentially struggle against the potent Warriors attack.

Wigan by 8

St Helens vs Hull FC

Both St Helens and Hull FC had poor results last week with Saints losing to Leigh and Hull getting hammered by Salford. It is an interesting tie with both sides wanting to get back on the horse. Saints will have Curtis Sironen back after his ban and Alex Walmsley at full fitness, but Will Hopoate will miss out as head coach Paul Wellens aims for next week for the Tongan international. It remains to be seen whether Hull boss Tony Smith will tinker with his side following the Salford thrashing or if both Liam Sutcliffe and Ben McNamara might return. Home advantage could be crucial here for Saints with Wellens’ men desperate to turn the Totally Wicked Stadium into an unhappy hunting ground for visitors.

St Helens by 6

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards

These two sides locked horns in pre-season with Warrington coming out narrow winners in that fixture. The Wolves boss Daryl Powell will be able to rest in-form forward James Harrison after he succumbed to a knee niggle in last week’s win over Hull KR. The fixture may come too soon for imminent returnees Joe Philbin and Gil Dudson, though. Leigh will be wanting to triumph for the third game in a row in what would certainly make the rest of Super League sit up and take note. Love Island returnee Keanan Brand could be included in what would be his first fixture back since exiting the ITV2 villa. Warrington are in red hot form at the moment and, at home, could put a real statement out here.

Warrington by 10

Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR

Catalans are one of two teams still unbeaten in Super League at present along with Warrington following a superb win at Wigan last weekend. Meanwhile, Hull KR have a 50% win rate in 2023 after going down to Warrington and Leigh in the past two weeks. The Dragons could have Cesar Rouge back in the halves which would allow Adam Keighran to shift back into the centre. Catalans are immensely difficult to beat at home and, with Steve McNamara’s men starting the season like a house on fire, it points to a home victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus here.

Catalans by 12

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

Both of these teams have been cut to ribbons already in Super League 2023. Joe Burgess and Oliver Partington were the latest to be ruled out long-term for the Red Devils last week whilst Dan Sarginson has retired in what was a shock announcement. Wakefield, meanwhile, could include forward Sam Hewitt who has joined Trinity on-loan from Huddersfield with the likes of Kelepi Tanginoa, Lewis Murphy and Max Jowitt out long-term. Wakefield’s aim here will be to score a point for the first time in four games whilst Salford have a real opportunity to build on an incredible 60-14 thrashing of Hull FC last weekend. Mark Applegarth has got his work cut out to inspire a change at Wakefield and Paul Rowley’s men should have too much here.

Salford by 20