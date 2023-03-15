St Helens boss Paul Wellens emailed Super League referees about his concern following Leigh Leopards flashpoint

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has raised concern about the use of a card on Saints star Matty Lees in the club’s 20-12 loss to Leigh Leopards last week.

Lees was sinbinned in the 65th minute with Leigh going on to score three tries in 11 minutes.

The Saints forward was shown a yellow card by referee Aaron Moore due to a supposed high tackle, but the Disciplinary Match Review Panel didn’t even charge Lees let alone ban him.

And now Wellens has raised that concern with the referees.

“I just take it as the fact that the Match Review Panel has looked at it and I’ve spoken to them and they said it wasn’t worth charging as there wasn’t contact with the head, I take that as evidence enough that it was the wrong call,” Wellens said.

“I sent an email to the Super League referees – not requesting a reply – just my initial thought on the incident.

“I don’t need a response because what I am focusing on now is what we are going to do as a team next week.

“But I do feel it is important to put on record my feelings with those incidents so if such an incident arises again down the track then it is not the first time I will be raising it.”

Wellens is, however, keen for his players to turn things around following back-to-back defeats.

It’s important I’m human there is a little bit of frustration there and for the players too, but it is imperative we focus on us,” Wellens continued.

“We have lost a couple of games, it’s not the end of the world although it is unusual for us We knew we would be in for a tough couple of weeks.

“The group is in need of a good performance and that will hopefully give us a couple of results.”