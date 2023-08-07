Super League Round 21: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Castleford Tigers 0-28 Huddersfield Giants
The veterans are enjoying a revival at Huddersfield and this time it was Leroy Cudjoe who stood out, getting through a huge amount of work with and without the ball while contributing a try and an assist.
3 pts – Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Sam Halsall (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Jake Bibby (Huddersfield Giants)
Warrington Wolves 10-30 Catalans Dragons
Matt Ikuvalu had a first half to remember but the sheer consistency of Matt Whitley and particularly Ben Garcia saw the experienced loose forward edge the award.
3 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Matt Ikuvalu (Catalans Dragons)
Wigan Warriors 64-6 Hull KR
Jai Field was outstanding, constantly causing Hull KR problems, and was rewarded with a quickfire hat-trick in the second half.
3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)
Hull FC 42-6 Wakefield Trinity
Jake Clifford came up with four try assists and pulled Wakefield’s defence apart consistently.
3 pts – Jake Clifford (Hull FC)
2 pts – Danny Houghton (Hull FC)
1 pt – Davy Litten (Hull FC)
Salford Red Devils 15-18 St Helens
Jack Welsby produced a masterful second half, scoring one try and having a hand in another as Saints came back to win the game.
3 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)
2 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Matty Lees (St Helens)
Leeds Rhinos 6-13 Leigh Leopards
Amid the predominant defensive graft on both sides, Ben Reynolds’ game management and general midfield spark proved to be a significant difference.
3 pts – Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards)
2 pts – Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards)
1 pt – James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)