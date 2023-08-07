Jon Wilkin claims Leeds Rhinos “led on” Blake Austin following “bizarre” Castleford Tigers transfer

JON Wilkin has launched a scathing analysis of Blake Austin’s loan transfer to the Castleford Tigers.

After a number of seasons with the Leeds Rhinos, the Australian halfback has swapped Headingley for The Jungle for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season with his time at Leeds now over.

It follows weeks and months of talks and interviews with Austin always stating that he would like to stay at the Rhinos.

Now Wilkin believes that Leeds’ decision to let Austin go is a “bizarre” one considering his influence over Rohan Smith’s side.

“It’s bizarre to lose Blake Austin who is head of line break assists, head of assists and has made more breaks than any other player,” Wilkin said as Leeds prepared to take on the Leigh Leopards in yesterday’s Sky Sports clash.

“He’s the potent attacking threat. Blake Austin has really been the answer for Leeds this year, so to lose him at this stage is bizarre, it’s strange.”

Going further, Wilkin went on to claim that Leeds have “played the game” with the former Canberra Raiders halfback.

“Leeds have played the game with Blake Austin. He’s been playing fantastically well and I think for the first time in a long time, a player has controlled the narrative when it comes to contract negotiations.

“Leeds have dangled the carrot, led him on and he’s gone, ‘Nah, I’m out of here, I’m off to Cas.’”

The Rhinos fell to a 13-6 home defeat to the Leopards yesterday with Rohan Smith’s side looking visibly clunky in attack.

