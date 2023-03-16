Super League Round Five refereeing appointments as Aaron Moore gets marquee gig with Ben Thaler taking charge at Warrington

SUPER LEAGUE is set for another bonanza weekend with the action beginning tonight as Castleford Tigers host Leeds Rhinos.
Aaron Moore will take charge of that fixture tonight with Chris Kendall the video referee, before Jack Smith takes charge of Huddersfield Giants’ clash with Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.
Ben Thaler will take charge of Warrington Wolves’ home tie against the Leigh Leopards with Liam Moore officiating at St Helens’ fixture against Hull FC, with Tom Grant the video referee.
Here is the list in full:
Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos
Referee: A Moore
Touch Judge: Andy Smith
Touch Judge: W Turley
Reserve Referee: J Smith
Video Referee: C Kendall
Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors
Referee: J Smith
Touch Judge: R Thompson
Touch Judge: J Roberts
Reserve Referee: J Vella
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards
Referee: B Thaler
Touch Judge: L Rush
Touch Judge: D Bowmer
Reserve Referee: A Sweet
St Helens vs Hull FC
Referee: L Moore
Touch Judge: M Griffiths
Touch Judge: M Craven
Reserve Referee: A Moore
Video Referee: T Grant
Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR
Referee: C Kendall
Touch Judge: R Cox
Touch Judge: Q Boisonnade
Reserve Referee: F Humbert
Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity
Referee: T Grant
Touch Judge: L Moore
Touch Judge: N Horton
Reserve Referee: B Thaler