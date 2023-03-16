Super League Round Five refereeing appointments as Aaron Moore gets marquee gig with Ben Thaler taking charge at Warrington

SUPER LEAGUE is set for another bonanza weekend with the action beginning tonight as Castleford Tigers host Leeds Rhinos.

Aaron Moore will take charge of that fixture tonight with Chris Kendall the video referee, before Jack Smith takes charge of Huddersfield Giants’ clash with Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

Ben Thaler will take charge of Warrington Wolves’ home tie against the Leigh Leopards with Liam Moore officiating at St Helens’ fixture against Hull FC, with Tom Grant the video referee.

Here is the list in full:

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

Referee: A Moore

Touch Judge: Andy Smith

Touch Judge: W Turley

Reserve Referee: J Smith

Video Referee: C Kendall

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors

Referee: J Smith

Touch Judge: R Thompson

Touch Judge: J Roberts

Reserve Referee: J Vella

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards

Referee: B Thaler

Touch Judge: L Rush

Touch Judge: D Bowmer

Reserve Referee: A Sweet

St Helens vs Hull FC

Referee: L Moore

Touch Judge: M Griffiths

Touch Judge: M Craven

Reserve Referee: A Moore

Video Referee: T Grant

Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR

Referee: C Kendall

Touch Judge: R Cox

Touch Judge: Q Boisonnade

Reserve Referee: F Humbert

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

Referee: T Grant

Touch Judge: L Moore

Touch Judge: N Horton

Reserve Referee: B Thaler