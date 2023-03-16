Featherstone Rovers star banned as amateur pair face mammoth bans after Challenge Cup tie

IT’S been a busy week for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

Three players have been charged following incidents in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup Third Round tie between Orrell St James and Midlands Hurricanes.

Two Orrell St James players – Sam Wilson and Jake Williams – have been referred to next Tuesday’s Operational Rules Tribunal. Wilson is charged with Grade F punching, and Williams with a Grade E dangerous throw.

Wilson has also been charged with using foul and abusive language towards the match official, a Grade D charge which carries a two-match penalty notice.

Dominic Flanagan of Midlands Hurricanes has been charged with Grade C dangerous contact, which carries a one-match penalty notice.

Four other players have been charged, including Josh Hardcastle of Featherstone Rovers who was sent off late in their Cup defeat by Halifax Panthers for kicking, which has been graded C with a one-match penalty notice.