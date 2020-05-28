Super League salary cap to remain at £2.1 million after unanimous decision

The salary cap will not be reduced after clubs voted UNANIMOUSLY against the proposal.

Calls to reduce the salary cap by £300,000 – a reduction of almost 15 per cent from the current £2.1 million figure, had been backedby six clubs.

But in a shock u-turn, those clubs all agreed to keep the salary cap as it is following a meeting with the RLPA.

Executive chairman Robert Elstone said: “The unanimous vote is another example of the unity shown by our clubs in response to the significant challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Whilst we will continue to apply the existing levels of scrutiny to all costs, today’s decision underlines our commitment to ensuring Super League remains strong and competitive, and also shows confidence in our ability to manage the competition through these uncertain times.”

More to follow