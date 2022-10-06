Super League sets key dates for 2023 season

Super League has confirmed a series of key dates for the 2023 Betfred Super League season, including the date of the opening round of the competition, the date of what could be the last ever Magic Weekend and the Grand Final.

2023 Season Key Dates

Reveal of the Magic Weekend venue, date, fixtures: Sunday 16 October

Magic Weekend tickets on sale: Sunday 23 October

Reveal of the 2023 full season fixtures: Thursday 3 November

Grand Final tickets on sale: Sunday 20 November

Opening Round: Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 February

Rival Round (Easter): Thursday 6 April – Monday 10 April

(Final) Round 27: Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 September

Eliminators: Friday 29 & Saturday 30 September

Semi Finals: Friday 6 & Saturday 7 October

Grand Final: Saturday 14 October