Leeds Rhinos sign Doncaster youngster

Leeds Rhinos have agreed a three-year full-time contract with teenage Doncaster forward Leon Ruan.

Ruan, 19, has been training with the Rhinos first-team squad this season after impressing coach Rohan Smith with his performances for Doncaster.

Playing in the second row, he helped Richard Horne’s side reach the League One play-off final with 20 appearances and six tries this season so far in his first year at the club.

He moved to South Yorkshire in 2022, having developed through the Wakefield Trinity Academy system, but is originally from Morley and played his junior rugby at Batley Boys.

Ruan’s form for Doncaster saw him nominated for the Betfred League One Young Player of the Year award.

Smith said: “Leon is a powerful edge-backrower with a great attitude to learn and improve.

“He has had a strong season in League One that we have tracked closely for months. Leon has transitioned well into our squad in recent weeks, alongside his Doncaster training.”

Ruan added: “It has been an unreal experience so far, training with the Rhinos and getting to know them. It has been a bonus to be in that environment and I can’t wait to get started properly.”