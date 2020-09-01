Super League still a plausible option for Benji Marshall after Wests release

Benji Marshall remains open to Super League offers after Wests Tigers confirmed he would leave the club at the end of the season.

The veteran halfback, once regarded as one of the game’s best, will leave the NRL club at the end of the season.

He has yet to sign a contract for next season and has been offered to Super League clubs for 2021.

TotalRL understands no offers have yet been forthcoming but his talents remain available should a club decide to make a move.

During his career he has won the NRL, the World Cup and the Golden Boot.

Now 35, he is closing in on the final years of his career but remains determined to lace up again in 2021.

“Benji Marshall has been an incredible servant of this club for close to two decades, and has had an invaluable impact in shaping who we are as Wests Tigers,” Wests Tigers Chair Lee Hagipantelis said in confirming his departure.

“Benji’s importance over the years has been seen clearly on field, but as of equal significance for our club has been his presence off it. He is a player and a person that has inspired generations of rugby league fans and I have no doubt that he will go down as one of the greatest ever players to represent Wests Tigers.”