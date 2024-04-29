Super League top try, goal and point scorers after Round Nine

SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 10

2 = Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) 9

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 9

4 Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 8

5 Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 7

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 33

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 29

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 27

4 Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 22

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 21

Points

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 72

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 70

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 58

4 Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 52

5 = Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 46

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 46

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

