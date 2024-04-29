Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and point scorers

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 10

2 = Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 6

Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) 6

4 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 5

James Glover (Sheffield Eagles) 5

Goals

1 = Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 31

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 31

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 26

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 20

5 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 18

Points

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 86

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 74

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 58

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 52

5 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 40

LEAGUE ONE

Tries

1 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 12

2 Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars) 10

3 Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 9

4 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 7

Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) 7

Joe Hartley (Rochdale Hornets) 7

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 45

2 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 24

3 = Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 23

Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 23

5 = Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 18

Owain Abel (North Wales Crusaders) 18

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 94

2 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 62

3 = Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 50

Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 50

5 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 49

NRL

Tries

1= Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) 8

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) 8

Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 8

4= Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 7

Jack Bostock (Dolphins) 7

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters) 7

Goals

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 28

2 Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 27

3 Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) 26

4= Nicholas Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) 24

Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders) 24

Points

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 76

2= Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 70

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 70

4 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 58

5= Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors) 56

Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) 56

