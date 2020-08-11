Super League viewing figures surge

Super League has reported a spike in viewing figures following the competition’s return.

Viewing audiences are up an impressive 16% on the 2019 average and 5.5% on pre-lockdown games.

The match between Huddersfield and Leeds last week saw the biggest peak audience of the year by more than 50,000 viewers, while the game between Warrington and Hull KR achieved the highest ever average audience for a regular-season Saturday game, excluding Magic Weekend.

It’s welcome news for the sport, with Sky Sports set to broadcast every Super League game in August.

The competition’s broadcast deal ends next year, though the figures will do them no harm.