Super League will return to Thursday and Friday nights next month

Super League has confirmed all ten fixtures for the first two rounds in September.
Sky Sports will continue to broadcast every Super League fixture live, including Catalans Dragons clashes in Perpignan.
Round 10, which takes place on the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, will see all games hosted at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Rounds 11 and 12 are mainly set to be played at Emerald Headingley, and the Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium.
The scheduled fixtures will, however, see some unusual broadcast times, with Salford set to open round eleven against Castleford at 2.30pm on Thursday 3rd September, the kick-off time particularly requested by Super League.
In addition, Catalans will host their first post-lockdown home game at 6.15pm BST, on Monday 7th September, against Leeds Rhinos.
As in August, club season ticket holders will be able to stream, both live and on-demand, their club’s matches up to round twelve, at the earliest, through the RFL’s `Our League’ platform.
Super League’s upcoming schedule can be viewed in-full below.
Round 10 – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Saturday 29th August
16:15 – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
18:30 – Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Sunday 30th August
13:00 – Hull KR v St Helens
16:15 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
18:30 – Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity
Round 11 – Emerald Headingley
Thursday 3rd September
14:30 – Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
18:00 – Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
20:15 – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
Friday 4th September
18:00 – Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
20:15 – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
Monday 7th September (Stade Gilbert Brutus)
18:15 (BST) – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos*
*Catch-up fixture from round seven
Round 12 – Totally Wicked Stadium
Thursday 10th September
18:00 – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity
20:15 – Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
Friday 11th September
18:00 – St Helens v Hull KR
20:15 – Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday 12th September (Stade Gilbert Brutus)
17:00 (BST) – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors