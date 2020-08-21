Super League will return to Thursday and Friday nights next month

Super League has confirmed all ten fixtures for the first two rounds in September.

Sky Sports will continue to broadcast every Super League fixture live, including Catalans Dragons clashes in Perpignan.

Round 10, which takes place on the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, will see all games hosted at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Rounds 11 and 12 are mainly set to be played at Emerald Headingley, and the Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

The scheduled fixtures will, however, see some unusual broadcast times, with Salford set to open round eleven against Castleford at 2.30pm on Thursday 3rd September, the kick-off time particularly requested by Super League.

In addition, Catalans will host their first post-lockdown home game at 6.15pm BST, on Monday 7th September, against Leeds Rhinos.

As in August, club season ticket holders will be able to stream, both live and on-demand, their club’s matches up to round twelve, at the earliest, through the RFL’s `Our League’ platform.

Super League’s upcoming schedule can be viewed in-full below.

Round 10 – Halliwell Jones Stadium

Saturday 29th August

16:15 – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

18:30 – Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Sunday 30th August

13:00 – Hull KR v St Helens

16:15 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

18:30 – Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Round 11 – Emerald Headingley

Thursday 3rd September

14:30 – Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

18:00 – Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

20:15 – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Friday 4th September

18:00 – Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

20:15 – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Monday 7th September (Stade Gilbert Brutus)

18:15 (BST) – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos*

*Catch-up fixture from round seven

Round 12 – Totally Wicked Stadium

Thursday 10th September

18:00 – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

20:15 – Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Friday 11th September

18:00 – St Helens v Hull KR

20:15 – Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday 12th September (Stade Gilbert Brutus)

17:00 (BST) – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors