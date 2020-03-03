Super League winger makes Championship move

London Broncos have completed the signing of Salford Red Devils winger Ed Chamberlain on a four-week loan.

London are currently without captain Will Lovell, which has left head coach Danny Ward keen to add depth to his backline.

The former Widnes winger has yet to appear for the Red Devils this season and is nearing 12 months without a first-grade appearance for the club after suffering a knee injury in a Challenge Cup game with Rochdale last March.

He has made 15 appearances for the Red Devils since making a mid-season switch from Widnes in 2018 and has scored four tries.

Chamberlain will now join the Broncos as part of his recovery.

“With recent injuries to some of our outside backs Ed will provide excellent cover and bring some much-needed competition for places to the team,” said head coach Danny Ward.

“We’ve come up against him before at Salford and I’m sure he’ll do a great job for us.”

London’s unbeaten start to the league campaign was ended on Sunday as they were defeated by Featherstone and are fourth in the Championship after four rounds and have games against York, Halifax and Toulouse coming up.