Super League’s 21-man squads for Round 5

The big news in the Betfred Super League this week is the debut of superstar Greg Inglis for Warrington Wolves on Saturday against Hull Kingston Rovers, with Wolves coach Steve Price having confirmed earlier in the week that Inglis would figure in his matchday 17.

Inglis is included in the Wolves’ 21-man squad that was named today, as he replaces youngster Connor Wrench.

Hull Kingston Rovers make one change to their squad, with Korbin Sims returning to replace Albert Vete.

But Inglis is not the only big name returning to action this week, with St Helens naming winger Tommy Makinson in his squad to play Leigh Centurions after the winger recovered from a minor foot injury. Joel Thompson will miss the game and he is replaced in the Saints squad by Ben Davies.

Leigh coach John Duffy has named Junior Sa’u in his squad for a potential seasonal debut, while he brings back Matty Wildie and Nathaniel Peteru, replacing Keanan Brand and Josh Simm, with the latter having returned to St Helens from his loan spell.

Wakefield Trinity are missing Ryan Hampshire, who suffered a broken jaw against Hull FC last Friday, but the good news for coach Chris Chester is that Bill Tupou is in the squad and will probably play at centre, while he includes loan players Olly Ashall-Bott (Giants) and Josh Eaves (Saints) to cover fullback and wing respectively.

Their opponents, Catalans Dragons, have named Joel Tomkins in their squad for the first time this season after suspension, but they will be missing the injured Matt Whitley, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a neck injury.

Salford will face Castleford on Friday and their coach Richard Marshall welcomes Kallum Watkins, Andy Ackers and Danny Addy back into his squad after their victory in Round 4 against Leigh, with Matty Costello, Jack Wells and Dec Patton all absent.

Castleford will be missing Jordan Turner, Tyla Hepi and Daniel Smith, but Daryl Powell welcomes back Gareth O’Brien, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Lewis Peachey, the latter returning from his loan spell with York City Knights.

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Thursday 7.45pm

Warriors: 1 Bevan French, 3 Zak Hardaker, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: 7 Thomas Leuluai,

Ins: 28 Sam Halsall

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Mahe Fonua, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Adam Swift, 24 Cameron Scott, 26 Jude Ferreira, 27 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 28 Harvey Barron

Outs: 2 Bureta Faraimo, 22 Josh Bowden

Ins: 20 Jack Brown, 28 Harvey Barron

Leigh Centurions v St Helens

Friday 6.00pm

Centurions: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 4 Junior Sa’u, 5 Lewis Tierney, 8 Ben Flower, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 14 Matty Wildie, 15 Alex Gerrard, 16 Nathaniel Peteru, 18 Matty Gee, 19 Nathan Mason, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 22 Craig Mullen, 26 Nathan Peats, 30 Ben Reynolds, 32 Anthony Gelling

Outs: 24 Keanan Brand, 31 Josh Simm

Ins: 4 Junior Sa’u, 14 Matty Wildie, 16 Nathaniel Peteru

Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 12 James Bentley, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 25 Dan Norman, 29 Ben Davies

Outs: 11 Joel Thompson, 26 Tom Nisbet

Ins: 2 Tommy Makinson, 29 Ben Davies

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Friday 6.00pm

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Liam Kay, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 27 Lee Kershaw, 28 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Josh Eaves, 35 Sam Eseh

Outs: 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 29 Ryan Hampshire

Ins: 3 Bill Tupou, 28 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Josh Eaves

Dragons: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Seguier, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Joel Tomkins, 24 Jason Baitieri, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Jordan Dezaria

Outs: 11 Matt Whitley, 15 Benjamin Jullien

Ins: 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Friday 7.45pm

Red Devils: 1 Morgan Esacré, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Krisnan Inu, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Kevin Brown, 8 Lee Mossop, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 12 Pauli Pauli, 14 Danny Addy, 15 Ollie Roberts, 16 Greg Burke, 17 Josh Johnson, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Elliot Kear, 20 Harvey Livett, 21 James Greenwood, 22 Rhys Williams, 25 Jack Ormondroyd, 28 Darcy Lussick

Outs: 24 Matty Costello, 26 Jack Wells, 29 Dec Patton

Ins: 3 Kallum Watkins, 9 Andy Ackers, 14 Danny Addy

Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 23 Greg Eden, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien

Outs: 19 Tyla Hepi, 22 Daniel Smith, 25 Jordan Turner,

Ins: 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 27 Lewis Peachey, 31 Gareth O’Brien

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers

Saturday 1.00pm

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Greg Inglis, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Philbin, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Matt Davis, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matty Ashton, 18 Rob Butler, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 Sitaleki Akauola, 21 Jake Mamo, 23 Josh Thewlis.

Outs: 27 Connor Wrench

Ins: 3 Greg Inglis

Rovers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 11 Brad Takairangi, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 16 George King, 18 Matty Storton, 19 Will Dagger,23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Rowan Milnes, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst

Outs: 8 Albert Vete,

Ins: 10 Korbin Sims