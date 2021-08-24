Suspended Isa issues apology

Wigan Warriors star Willie Isa has issued an apology for his performance against St Helens last Friday night, after he was suspended for four matches for his role in two separate incidents.

Wigan slumped to a 2-26 home defeat against their fiercest rivals at the DW Stadium, and Isa, clearly growing more frustrated as the game wore on, was involved in several unsavoury incidents. He will now miss all but one of Wigan’s remaining matches in the regular season.

“Following the match review panel’s decision to suspend me for four games, I would like to issue an apology for my actions during last week’s fixture against St Helens,” Isa wrote on Twitter.

“When playing in such big games, adrenaline runs high, but that is no excuse for my actions during the game.

“I let myself down, my team-mates down, and most importantly the supporters down in such an important game for the club.

“I would also like to issue an apology to the players from St Helens involved in the incidents, for which I have been suspended for.

“Rugby League is a tough, emotional game but my actions last week completely overstepped the mark.

“I look forward to putting these incidents behind me and helping the lads on my return following my suspension.”

Isa’s colleague John Bateman was also suspended for one match for dissent in the same match, although Bateman is expected to appeal that decision.