Sutcliffe signs new deal at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe has committed his long term future to the club after agreeing a new three year contract that will keep him at Emerald Headingley until at least the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The centre was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2021 season but has now agreed to a new deal that will keep the 26-year-old at his home town club.

Sutcliffe made his debut for Leeds in 2013 and has made 183 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 58 tries and 749 points. Capped in 2019 for England against France, he had been looking to move on. But after helping Richard Agar’s men lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley, adding to his previous record of having won two Challenge Cups and the 2017 Grand Final at Old Trafford in his time at Leeds, he changed his mind and could now become a one-club man.

Commenting on the new deal, Sutcliffe said, “I am pleased to have got it sorted after everything that went on last year that resulted in me handing in a transfer request. The club were great with me and since coming back after lockdown last year, I have spoken with Richard and Kevin and they have spoken to me about the role they see me playing at the club. I have had plenty of time to think about this decision so I know it is the right one for me and my future.

“I made my debut when I was 18, I am now 26 and it does feel like I have been at the club for a long time. However, I want to be part of this squad going forward and helping us achieve more success in the coming years,” added Sutcliffe.

Leeds coach Richard Agar added, “I am really pleased that Liam sees his future here. He has achieved and incredible amount so far in his career and his form at the end of last season was not only consistent but of a very high level. He is a naturally gifted and talented player.”

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added, “We knew this was an important decision for Liam at this stage of his career. We are delighted that he has committed his long term future to the Rhinos. His partnership with Ash Handley last season was a real bright spot and it will be great to see that flourish this season with a good pre-season together.”