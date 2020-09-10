Swinton land Salford youngster

Swinton Lions have completed the signing of teenage centre Luis Roberts.

The youngster joins the club from Salford Red Devils, where he was a part of the club’s reserve grade side.

He has penned a one-year deal with the club and Roberts said: “I’m really excited to sign for Swinton Lions. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and am looking forward to being able to challenge for a regular position in the team. I spoke with Stuart Littler and instantly had a good feeling about the club. I am now looking to develop further as a player and to working hard with the rest of the squad.”

Swinton head coach Stuart Littler added: “Luis is an exciting young prospect who is coming to Swinton for all of the right reasons.

“After meeting with Luis and doing some homework on him, it is clear to see that he is very passionate about becoming the best possible professional Rugby League player he can be. We are therefore happy that Luis has chosen to continue that development with us and we are very excited as to where the future may take him.

“Luis actually played against us for Salford in the friendly game early in 2020, as well as performing very admirably in a well-beaten Valencia side in the pre-season friendly against a strong Featherstone side.”