Swinton Lions land Leigh forward

Swinton Lions have completed the signing of Leigh Centurions forward Sam Brooks.

The 26-year-old joins the Lions after making 24 appearances for the Leythers last season.

A Scotland international, Brooks has been a regular in the Championship during spells with Featherstone and Halifax and he said: “I’m really excited to be joining Swinton Lions for the 2021 season.

“I’m looking forward to getting started with all the lads at training, and then hopefully we will have a successful season on the field. Also I can’t wait to meet the fans at Heywood Road.

Lions head coach added: “Sam has experience at both Super League and international level and is a player who, when playing at Championship level, has always been competing at the top end of the table.

“Everyone at the club is very excited about this signing. The way the game is now transitioning means that the ball is in play for longer periods. This therefore means that forwards who can play big minutes are of great value.

“When Sam is playing consistently week in, week out, his minutes are generally of a high quality. He is also now of an age where he can be an important guiding figure for the younger members of our pack. Sam is a no nonsense forward and I really do feel he will fit well into our systems and structure.

“This signing demonstrates our intent as a club and will add to our team’s ‘go forward’ capability. I am sure that every one of our great supporters will be as excited as me with this coup for the Lions.”