Swinton put virtual tickets for Warrington cup-tie on sale in bid to boost club coffers

SWINTON are selling £10 virtual tickets for their big Challenge Cup third-round home clash with Super League Warrington on Sunday.

It’s an attempt by the Championship club to claw back some of the estimated £40,000 windfall they would have enjoyed had the Heywood Road tie been staged in front of fans.

While a virtual ticket doesn’t gain access to match footage, purchasers will be offered a £10 discount for a ticket for one of the Lions’ home Championship matches once spectator restrictions have been lifted.

In addition, all purchasers will be entered into a raffle to win a VIP matchday experience for two at a suitable future date.

Swinton hope Warrington supporters as well as those from the wider Rugby League community will join Lions fans in supporting the initiative.

The match could mark a Warrington debut for Australian ace Greg Inglis, while the Wolves squad also includes former Swinton favourite Matty Ashton.

“The loss of a paying crowd for this massive cup-tie is a heart-breaking financial punch in the face for the Lions,” said Swinton’s director of development Damian Ridpath.

“We estimate lost revenue from the tie would have been in the region of £40,000, so missing out on it is a huge blow for a club at our level.

“Not only would that income have underpinned our off-field community strategy and on-field efforts for the rest of 2021, it would have also helped put us in good shape ahead of the 2022 season.”

Virtual tickets can be purchased here.