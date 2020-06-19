Taia set for Saints exit

Zeb Taia will leave St Helens at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 35-year-old will leave the Super League champions after four seasons, having joined the club from Gold Coast Titans.

He has made 95 appearances, scoring 21 tries, and featured in their Grand Final victory over Salford last year. the Club at the end of the 2020 season to return home to Australia.

Joel Thompson, the Manly Sea Eagles back-rower, is set to replace him.

“Winning the Super League title last season is definitely one of my career highlights and I wish the club all the success in the future,” he said.

“Good things however, always come to an end and it’s the right time for me and my family to head back home to Australia at the end of the season and prepare for the next chapter of our lives.

“I finally want to thank you, the fans, who have shown love to me and my family. I’m definitely going to miss this place and hopefully I’ve left my mark on it.

“I want to wish the club all the best in the years ahead, but my job is not over yet as I’m keen to get back to winning more trophies this season and I can’t wait to see you all once we are back up and running.”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf added: “Zeb has been the ultimate professional since I joined the club.

“He is a great person and has had a fantastic career both in the NRL and at Saints. We will miss him and we wish him and his family well in his next chapter.

“But before then, he still has unfinished business here at the club and I look forward to continuing working with him once we hopefully resume the season.”