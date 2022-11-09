‘Talk’ of ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson moving to new club ‘denied’

‘TALK’ of ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson moving to a new club has been denied.

Thompson has become one of Canterbury Bulldogs most important players since joining midway through the 2020 season, but his future has repeatedly been called into question.

And links of a potential move to the Wests Tigers continues to be broached as the Bulldogs look to sort out their roster for 2023.

Meanwhile, a potential bid for Thompson reportedly relies on Wests missing out on Newcastle Knights forward David Klemmer.

The Daily Telegraph has stated that: “Talk that Canterbury may allow English forward Luke Thompson to join Wests Tigers – should the Concord club miss out on Newcastle’s David Klemmer – has been denied.”

Despite the continued links, Thompson has been touted as a potential captain at Belmore alongside Josh Addo-Carr following the retirement of veteran Josh Jackson.

The hulking forward is currently on England duty in the Rugby League World Cup with the nation’s next game coming in the semi-finals on Saturday against Samoa.