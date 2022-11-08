Samoa’s Junior Paulo free to play against England after having World Cup ban overturned

SAMOA’s Junior Paulo has had his one-match ban overturned and so will be free to play against England on Saturday.

Paulo had been charged with a Grade A Other Striking Offences during Sunday’s RLWC2021 quarter final game against Tonga.

Tribunals are independent of the RLWC2021, made up of a legally qualified Chair and assisted by side members with relevant experience such as ex-professional players, coaches or match officials.

Those on the independent judiciary included HHJ Sarah Wright, Wilf George and Lindsay Arnold.