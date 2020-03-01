Taylor blasts Hull surrender

Scott Taylor said the nature of Hull’s defeat to Catalans on Sunday was disgraceful.

The Black and Whites looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory at one stage against the Dragons, leading 28-10 after 60 minutes and seemingly in complete control of the contest.

However, a remarkable collapse from the hosts led to James Maloney eventually scoring in the dying seconds to secure a 34-29 win and Taylor was far from impressed.

“You’ve got to put games like that to bed,” he said.

“It’s disgraceful by us and I haven’t got an answer why it happened, but it’s just not good enough.”

Taylor continued: “There’s frustration [in the dressing rooms] as you can imagine because it felt like a must-win game to get back on the horse.

“To concede nearly 40 points to Catalans at home is pretty criminal. Hopefully it’s a good thing we play Friday because we don’t have much time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Coach Lee Radford echoed Taylor’s sentiment after the game.

“It’s difficult enough to lose a game but to lose it in that manner is heartbreaking,” Radford said.

“I thought we’d done enough to win the game twice.

“It’s one step forwards and two steps back.”

Radford will also have to check on two injury blows suffered during the game ahead of their trip to Wakefield on Friday night.

Adam Swift withdrew in the warm-up with a hamstring injury, while Jake Connor left the field following what Radford described as a bang to his medial cruciate ligament.