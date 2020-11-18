TEAM NEWS | Saints and Catalans prepare for semi-final clash

Saints and Catalans have named 21-man squads ahead of their highly-anticipated semi-final clash on Friday.

This game may be James Graham’s final Super League appearance should Saints be defeated and not proceed to the Grand Final.

Catalans will be without two massive names. Michael McIlorum received a total of six games for two separate offences while Joel Tomkins was handed an eight-game suspension late last night for a suspect challenge on Richie Myler.

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham

Catalans: Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

The game will kick-off at 7:45pm this Friday on Sky Sports.