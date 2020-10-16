Tearful John Bateman struggles for words after defeat ends NRL career

John Bateman was reduced to tears after Canberra’s play-off defeat to Melbourne.

The Raiders forward played his last match for the club as they bowed out of the NRL Finals in a 30-10 defeat to Melbourne.

Bateman is returning to the Super League with Wigan Warriors next year but had hoped to reach a second consecutive Grand Final.

That dream was crushed by the Storm and the England star was visibly upset following the defeat, struggling to find the words to explain his emotions.

“It’s gonna be real tough,” he said.

“I just want to say thank you for having me it’s been a pleasure.”