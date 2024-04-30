Tex Hoy future latest at Castleford Tigers as Craig Lingard makes admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Tex Hoy has yet to make his mind up whether he wants to remain in the UK or return to Australia at the end of the 2024 season.

Hoy, who starred for the Tigers in their 40-0 thrashing of the London Broncos last Friday night, joined Castleford on a short-term deal until the end of the year following his release from Hull FC.

At the time, the 24-year-old had made 21 appearances for the Black and Whites since signing for the club ahead of the 2023 season under Tony Smith.

Having departed Hull over a fortnight ago, the Tigers acted quickly to bring him in, releasing overseas prop Albert Vete to open up the quota spot to make that possible.

Now Lingard has explained that there is no long-term plan as of yet surrounding Hoy’s future.

“Initially it’s until the end of the season,” Lingard said.

“We’re not sure what Tex’s long-term plans are, whether he wants to stay in the UK or go back to Australia at the minute, but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

“If he carries on playing like he did today then that might be a conversation for us to have. We are certainly pleased to have him for the rest of the season.”

