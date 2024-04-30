Ex-Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards hooker Nathan Peats comes out of retirement for new club

FORMER Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards hooker Nathan Peats has come out of retirement for a new club.

Having returned home from a four-year spell overseas, Peats has signed with the Tugun Seahawks – a team that competes in the Rugby League Gold Coast A grade competition.

Peats initially made his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2011 and went on to make over 150 NRL appearances for the Redfern club alongside Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

It was in 2021 when the veteran hooker first went overseas to the Leigh Leopards (or the then-named Leigh Centurions) where he made 11 appearances whilst also spending time on loan at Huddersfield where he made a further 12 appearances.

Peats then moved to France in 2022 to take up a deal in the Elite One competition with RC Albi before returning to the Super League once more with newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique.

The 33-year-old made 13 appearances for the French club and then returned to Huddersfield in 2023, but retired at the end of last season due to injury.

However, he will be donning those boots once more for the Seahawks.

