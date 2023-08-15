The five successful Super League suspension appeals in 2023 as Leigh Leopards victorious with two

WHEN the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings come out on a Monday following the weekend’s fixtures, there is an eagerness from clubs’ fans to see if any of their stars have copped a ban for the following rounds of Super League.

For some clubs, they feel they have enough evidence and a good enough argument to appeal bans handed out by the Match Review Panel.

As such, they go to appeal on a Tuesday night where an Operational Rules Tribunal will run through each individual case and give a verdict following an in-depth analysis.

Five times during the 2023 Super League season, clubs have been successful in overturning bans handed to their stars, with Leigh Leopards enjoying the most success with two of those.

Here are all five:

Round 8 – Leigh Leopards – Ava Seumanufagai – 1 match ban (later overturned at an Operational Rules Tribunal)

Round 10 – Leigh Leopards – Nathan Wilde – 1 match ban (later overturned at an Operational Rules Tribunal)

Round 13 – Leeds Rhinos – James McDonnell – 2 match ban (later overturned at an Operational Rules Tribunal)



Round 17 – Castleford Tigers – Liam Watts – 2 match ban (later overturned at an Operational Rules Tribunal)

Round 17 – Salford Red Devils – Amir Bourouh – 1 match ban (later overturned with a fine instead)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.