The Garry Schofield Column: Leigh Leopards’ story could yet have another chapter in Super League

WOW! What a story Leigh have written by winning the Challenge Cup.

And of course there could yet be another chapter – if they can carry their form on for the remainder of the season.

That’s the objective for Adrian Lam after seeing his son Lachlan’s golden point bring the Challenge Cup to Leigh for the first time since 1971.

It wasn’t a Wembley classic, by any means, because there were too many mistakes by two nervous-looking sides, neither of whom quite produced what they are capable of.

But it had drama by the bucketload, with Hull KR levelling so late on and the coach’s kid kicking the winning point in a chaotic but entertaining few minutes of extra time.

It was compelling viewing in one of the season’s two major showpieces, and if the RFL and IMG can’t cash in on it when it comes to selling our game, then serious questions really do need to be asked.

Credit Hull KR for digging in, but Leigh just had that little bit extra, and the celebrations, led by leopard-print-suited Derek Beaumont, were something to behold.

Derek deserved his big moment, because he has backed his hometown club in testing as well as triumphant times, and isn’t afraid to do things his own way.

Leigh’s success since relegation from Super League in 2021 has been a refreshing change, and I’d love to see them go on and make their mark in the play-offs.

