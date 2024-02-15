The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League round one

AS WE await round one of Super League, here are my views on how each match will pan out.

HULL FC v HULL KR

WHAT a colourful way to kick-start the campaign!

It’s all about bragging rights as black and white and red and white collide in front of what looks like being a bumper crowd at the MKM Stadium, and the Tony Smith link provides that added dimension.

Honours were even at 1-1 last year, with each winning on the turf of the other, and defeat was particularly hurtful for Hull, thumped 40-0 on what was a very Good Friday for Rovers.

They will be desperate to avoid a repeat, and knowing that he has to step things up this time around, Tony will be really keen to hit the ground running.

Rovers have been the better of the two clubs over recent years, and I reckon that trend will continue over the season as a whole, but in this meeting, I fancy a home victory.

Hull FC by seven.

LEEDS v SALFORD

THIS is one of the most important seasons of the summer era for Leeds, who have to get back on track after what has been a very shallow time for supporters previously used to success.

Of course no club has a divine right to do well, and Leeds have let things drift a little in recent years. But they’ve upped the ante with the signings of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, and the contract extension for Harry Newman is a big plus.

Croft and Ackers are set for a quick reunion with Salford, and while he is putting a brave face on things, Paul Rowley has a major task on his hands after also losing Ken Sio and Joe Burgess.

Salford seem to like playing at Headingley, but Leeds will want to put a marker down.

Leeds by 16.

LEIGH v HUDDERSFIELD

KEN DAVY has continued his backing at Huddersfield, who have apparently blown Warrington out of the water with the deal that lured Tom Burgess from next season onwards rather than him teaming up with brother Sam at Warrington.

Tom says he wants to win some silverware on his return to the UK, and the big question is whether Ian Watson can achieve that, and reward the investment made in the squad even before Burgess.

He can’t hang around, because the pressure is very firmly on, but I’m unconvinced, and this is a tough opener.

There’s been plenty of talk about ‘second-season syndrome’ at Leigh, but I don’t buy into it and believe Adrian Lam can push on things on after a very encouraging 2023.

He and his players will want to make a statement of intent and I foresee an impressive win.

Leigh by 32.

ST HELENS v LONDON

THE fixture planners haven’t done the Broncos any favours have they?

Rather than easing their way into the season, the promoted side must visit St Helens, then host Catalans and Wigan in two of their next three games.

Enough has been said about London’s ludicrously impossible task of staying in Super League, and Mike Eccles will simply want to focus on events on the field.

But against a Saints side who will be chomping at the bit as they start their bid to get the crown back from Wigan, this could be a real baptism of fire.

I don’t think I’m alone in thinking the Broncos just don’t have the depth and quality to trouble the bulk of top-flight teams.

St Helens by 64.

CASTLEFORD v WIGAN

WHELDON Road should be rocking ahead of this clash as Castleford look to improve on a miserable and unsettled 2023 under a new coaching duo in Craig Lingard and Danny McGuire.

But the crowd will have to be the extra man, because while additions have been made, I’m not sure the balance of the squad is right.

I think Castleford could take a few scalps on their own patch, but as with London Broncos, this isn’t the ideal opening-round contest.

Wigan, who I see retaining the title, have the World Club Challenge on Saturday week, and rather than being a distraction, I think it will sharpen their appetite for two points, because Matt Peet will be going all out to ensure they are in the best possible shape to take on Penrith Panthers.

Wigan by 22.

CATALANS v WARRINGTON

PERPIGNAN hosts the plum encounter of the opening round for me.

It’s yet another new start for Warrington, and the Sam Burgess factor provides plenty of interest.

It feels like we’ve been waiting a long while for his first competitive engagement, and after talking the talk about the effect he has already had, will his players walk the walk?

While it’s all new at the Wolves, Steve McNamara is well established at Catalans, and having led his charges to two Grand Finals in three years, only for each to end in disappointment, he will be out to go one better.

He has a new halfback combination of Jordan Abdull and Théo Fages, while George Williams will once again be pulling the strings for Warrington, and that’s an interesting sub-plot to this match.

Catalans by 14.

