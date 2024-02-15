Saturday Super League Team News: Castleford’s bitter blow confirmed, three Wigan and three Warrington debutants as Catalans captain misses out

TWO Super League fixtures take place on Saturday with Castleford Tigers hosting Wigan Warriors at The Jungle whilst Catalans Dragons take on Warrington Wolves.

Castleford’s fixture against Wigan will be the first ever Super League game broadcast live on BBC Two with the game also being covered on Sky Sports.

Likewise, Catalans will take on Warrington in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Here is how all four teams’ 21-man squads look:

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There could be seven debutants for Castleford with the likes of Luke Hooley, Josh Simm and Sam Wood all eagerly anticipating their debut whilst Paul McShane misses out following a training injury.

🫡 Ready for Round 1.#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 15, 2024

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has named new signings Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson in the squad, which could see the trio make their first competitive appearances for the club in West Yorkshire.

Prop forward Mike Cooper, who started in the Reserves’ friendly win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend, is selected in a Super League squad for the first time since he suffered a serious knee injury last April.

📋 Squad News Matt Peet has named his 21-player squad for Saturday’s @SuperLeague Round 1 clash against @CTRLFC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle! Full squad news 👉 https://t.co/APgUYMZc5G#WWRL pic.twitter.com/RmkUdXY2Cn — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 15, 2024

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

New signings Théo Fages, Jayden Nikorima, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Chris Satae and Jordan Abdull have been named in the squad for the first game of the season.

The staff has taken no risk with captain Ben Garcia who suffers a minor injury. Reserves team player Franck Maria makes his first appearance in the squad.

🏉 𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘

𝑃𝑟𝑒́𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒́ 𝑝𝑎𝑟 𝑙𝑎 𝑉𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝑑𝑒 𝑃𝑒𝑟𝑝𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑎𝑛

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour la réception de @WarringtonRLFC 🇫🇷 https://t.co/QdoyeF9Hg5

🇬🇧 https://t.co/sL7ZQc2VeH pic.twitter.com/0Aefd1lvF2 — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 15, 2024

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Warrington boss Sam Burgess could name Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Zane Musgrove as debutants in his first squad, but the likes of Brad Dwyer and Rodrick Tai miss out.

✈️ Our 21-man travelling squad for the season opener! W/ @CheshireMould pic.twitter.com/baQTygnBll — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 15, 2024

