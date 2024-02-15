Saturday Super League Team News: Castleford’s bitter blow confirmed, three Wigan and three Warrington debutants as Catalans captain misses out

   15/02/2024

TWO Super League fixtures take place on Saturday with Castleford Tigers hosting Wigan Warriors at The Jungle whilst Catalans Dragons take on Warrington Wolves.

Castleford’s fixture against Wigan will be the first ever Super League game broadcast live on BBC Two with the game also being covered on Sky Sports.

Likewise, Catalans will take on Warrington in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Here is how all four teams’ 21-man squads look:

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There could be seven debutants for Castleford with the likes of Luke Hooley, Josh Simm and Sam Wood all eagerly anticipating their debut whilst Paul McShane misses out following a training injury.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has named new signings Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson in the squad, which could see the trio make their first competitive appearances for the club in West Yorkshire.

Prop forward Mike Cooper, who started in the Reserves’ friendly win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend, is selected in a Super League squad for the first time since he suffered a serious knee injury last April.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

New signings Théo Fages, Jayden Nikorima, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Chris Satae and Jordan Abdull have been named in the squad for the first game of the season.

The staff has taken no risk with captain Ben Garcia who suffers a minor injury. Reserves team player Franck Maria makes his first appearance in the squad.

 

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Warrington boss Sam Burgess could name Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Zane Musgrove as debutants in his first squad, but the likes of Brad Dwyer and Rodrick Tai miss out.

