The Garry Schofield Column: Salford Red Devils’ stadium issue must be resolved

I REALLY feel for coach Paul Rowley, chief executive Ian Blease and the loyal supporters of Salford as uncertainty over the club’s stadium situation – and as a consequence their future – continues.

A few years ago, the Red Devils were rock and rolling as they reached the Grand Final in 2019, then the Challenge Cup Final the following year, when they pushed Leeds so close before going down to that late Luke Gale field-goal.

Sadly, due to the effects of the pandemic, that match had to be played behind closed doors, so fans missed the chance of a big day out at Wembley.

Then they looked on as coach Ian Watson, who had achieved so much at the club, left for Huddersfield (where he hasn’t achieved as much), after star man and fans’ favourite Jackson Hastings had joined Wigan.

As Blease kept pulling the strings – and kept the club on track on a tight budget – Rowley came in as coach and, while not hitting quite the same heights, has still had Salford playing entertainingly and punching above their monetary weight.

They made the play-off semi-finals last season and just missed out on the top six this time as injuries hit, their effect felt all the more because of the limited size of Salford’s squad.

There were signs of the club’s increasingly tight financial situation earlier this year when supporters were asked to dip into the pockets to help out via a community share issue – how often does it seem to come down to fans to fork out even more?

Then, since the season ended, more top players have departed, with Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers joining Leeds.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, there is major uncertainty over where Salford will be playing going forward, with their lease at the Salford Stadium up for renewal.

Things seem to hang on the council taking total control of a venue they currently own half of, but we all know how tight finances are for local authorities, and how much money a stadium seems to soak up.

All the while there are Sale Sharks, the rugby union side who also play at the Salford Stadium, and Salford City Football Club, who have previously made a pitch to move there, in the equation.

And both would appear to have more financial muscle than the Red Devils, who have reportedly sounded out alternative venues, such as the secondary stadium at Manchester City’s Etihad, Gigg Lane at Bury and Edgeley Park at Stockport.

Of course none of those places are in Salford, and we have seen how neighbours Swinton have struggled since leaving their spiritual home of Station Road.

I have to say I have a soft spot both those clubs, who have real history and heritage. I always enjoyed playing at Salford’s old ground The Willows, apart from the dressing rooms, which were among the worst in Rugby League. But the atmosphere was always good.

I liked Les Bettinson, who coached Salford to two league titles in the mid-1970s and was the tour manager when I went away with Great Britain in 1988, and I also knew former players like David Watkins and Colin Dixon.

How sad would it be if Salford were to slip down the Rugby League pecking order in the way once-great clubs like Swinton, Oldham, Bradford and Widnes have.

The Salford and Manchester area has so much potential, and it seems a huge shame that it can’t be tapped into more effectively, that a backer with some serious clout can’t be found, and that there might not even be a club playing there.

Hopefully there can be some resolution to the Salford Stadium ownership situation, which keeps the Red Devils there and provides some stability that allows Blease and Rowley to carry on their good work.

Leopards will make progress again

TWELVE miles or so along the East Lancs Road at Leigh, there’s the kind of benefactor Salford would love in the shape of Derek Beaumont, who has driven his club forward so well in recent years.

Leigh have had a couple of superb seasons, winning the 1895 Cup and promotion to Super League, then the Challenge Cup and a place in the Super League play-offs, under Adrian Lam.

Now the challenge is to build on that, and while Derek can be brash, he’s also bold, ambitious and devoted to his hometown club.

He’ll be doing everything he can to make them as successful as possible in the new era, and the recent agreement of a new contract with Robbie Mulhern was evidence that while growing Leigh off the pitch, he wants to keep them achieving on it as well.

The prop has had a terrific season, capped by regaining a place in the England squad and turning out in the first Test against Tonga at St Helens – five years after his debut against France at Leigh, when he was with Hull KR.

Robbie started out at Leeds, also playing for Warrington, and is a great example of the way Lam and Chris Chester seem to be able to spot players who, while not being household names, have something about them and are the right fit for the club.

That was shown this year, when so many people, me included, thought the limit to their campaign would be staying in Super League. How wrong we were!

Improving on such a good season is a challenge, but I think it’s one Leigh can meet, especially with Lam seemingly committed to the cause and creating the kind of set-up in which players seem to enjoy training and playing.

I think they’ll make the play-offs again.

Trinity looking positive

ANOTHER club with an ambitious owner is Wakefield, where there have been signings galore since Matt Ellis took the reins (and it’s good to see someone ready to put money in at Belle Vue).

He has appointed a good coach in Daryl Powell, and I think Michael Shenton and Danny Kirmond, who has a real feel for the club he served with such commitment as a player, will prove effective assistants.

Trinity are getting plenty of players on board, including some promising youngsters and a regular try-scorer at Championship level in Lachlan Walmsley.

Some of the others coming in are more unproven, and we’ll see how they adjust to life in the second tier.

Trinity will probably be favourites, but we’ve seen with their old rivals Featherstone that such a tag doesn’t always translate into success.

And Daryl’s players will have a big target on their back, because Wakefield will be the team every other one in the division want to beat.

The way Mr Ellis is talking the talk won’t be easing that situation, and while we all like a bit of positivity and desire, perhaps he should take a breath, stay quiet for a while and stop adding to the expectation levels.

It’s a bit like a small child learning to walk – in the first place it’s all about little steps, and Trinity still have a long journey ahead.

